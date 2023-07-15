The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Indigenous in Music with Larry K
Enjoy 2 hours of new and original music from our Indigenous, Native, Mexican, Aboriginal musicians of the western hemisphere.
Welcome to Indigenous in Music with Larry K, this week we welcome from the Six Nations of the Grand River Territory, Logan Staats will be in the spotlight. Singer, songwriter and performer. His new album is out, “A Light in the Attic” a nice mix a Indigenous Folk tunes. Read all about him on our website at https://www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org/past-shows/logan-staats.

Enjoy music from Logan Staats, Dustin Harder, Hataalii, Soda Stereo, Link Wray & His Ray Men, Qacung, Irv Lyons Jr. Morgan Toney, Latin Vibe, Buffy Sainte-Marie, Pure Fe, Michael Bucher, CHANCES, Centavrvs, Raye Zaragoza, Melody McArthur, Ozomatli, Jota Quest, Elastic Bond, Siibii, Natalia Clavier, Ana Tijoux, Joey Stylez, Dj Shub, Northern Cree Singers, The Spiritual Warriors, Matiu, Nathan Cunningham, Rellik, Cary Morin and much more.

Visit us on our new website at www.IndigenousinMusicandArts.org and find out all about us and our programs and visit our SAY Magazine Library with all our featured guests.

