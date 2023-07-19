This site requries that you enable JavaScript in your browser.
Program Information
Between the Lines for July 19, 2023
Series:
Between The Lines Radio Newsmagazine
Subtitle: Released Date: July 19, 2023
Program Type: Weekly Program
Featured Speakers/Commentators: David Pepper, former chair of the Ohio Democratic Party & Author; Alex N. Press, staff writer at Jacobin Magazine; Yochai Re’em, a psychiatrist in private practice in New York .
Contributor:
betweenthelinesradio@yahoo.com Contact Contributor
Summary: Ohio GOP’s August 8th ‘Issue One’ Referendum Would Impose Minority Rule; Teamsters Union Prepares for Historic Strike Against UPS; Long COVID Patients Band Together to Share Data on Effective Treatment.
Credits:
Notes:
Version 1: Between the Lines for July 19, 2023
Description: Released Date: July 19, 2023
Length (hh:mm:ss): 00:29:00
Language: 1
Date Recorded: July 19, 2023
Location Recorded:
Announcer Script/Transcript:
View Script
#
Label
Length
File Info
Downloads
1
00:29:00
128Kbps mp3
(MB) None 1