Summary: We're in the home stretch for show 1000. It's hard to believe it's been almost 20 years of weekly shows....to celebrate we're picking the top 5 favorites leading up to the big show. At # 5, we go back to august 2006 when we were stuck on the side of the road, an exercise bike attached to a generator for power with Billy Bob and Lurleen with up trying to fix things. It's hot. it's stressful, and well, the drama or it is comedy?....ensues....you decide.