|The Thunderbolt
|Manipulated Minds*
|Weekly Program
|Dana
| Dancing Angel Media Contact Contributor
| This week’s radio show features a study on the minds of manipulated people and upon the people who manipulate them.
Walking on soft ground this week. Don all necessary protective gear…
|This is a production of Dancing Angel Media. You are free to rebroadcast as long as you are a non-profit — just please let us know if you do so.
You can find the Thunderbolt archives at https://dana98501.wordpress.com/
You can donate to the Thunderbolt at https://www.patreon.com/TheThunderbolt
The Thunderbolt is also on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ThurstonActivists/?fref=ts
|This program is best listened to through high-quality headphones at a very high volume
*The News & Commentary section of this week’s show originally aired on July 2nd, 2021
———————————————————
Part 1:
Station ID / Disclaimer / Show Intro
Music: Mike Oldfield
00:00—02:16
High Priced Tickets & Low Priced Wells
Music: Funkadelic
02:17—06:23
The “Milo Yiannopoulos Effect”
Music: The Sidh (2X)
06:22—12:03
Historical Comebacks & Historical Falls
Music: Visitors
12:03—15:04
The Pandemic Follies!
Music: Hiromi — Epic Symphonic Rock
15:04—27:00
———————————————————
Part 2:
Disclaimer / Station ID
27:00—27:37
The Malibu Center for Despair
by Jimmy Dore
27:36—28:44
Manipulated Minds
Music: The Interant Locals — Fishtank Ensemble — Epic Symphonic Rock
28:44—40:32
———————————————————
Comedy Intro
40:32—40:35
What Freedom Means
by The Final Edition
40:35—41:58
Bribestan
by Harry Shearer
41:58—47:47
Bozo
by Skillet, Leroy, & LaWanda
47:46—52:55
Credits / Disclaimer / Promo
Music: Jethro Tull
52:55—54:00
———————————————————
‘Bonus 6’ — KHUH, FRO & Patreon Only:
Socrates on Facebook
by The Final Edition
0:00—4:25
Man on the Street: Marijuana
by The Final Edition
4:25—5:37
Credits
5:37—6:00
