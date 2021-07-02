The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Thunderbolt
Manipulated Minds*
Weekly Program
Dana
 Dancing Angel Media  Contact Contributor
This week’s radio show features a study on the minds of manipulated people and upon the people who manipulate them.

Walking on soft ground this week. Don all necessary protective gear…
This is a production of Dancing Angel Media. You are free to rebroadcast as long as you are a non-profit — just please let us know if you do so.

You can find the Thunderbolt archives at https://dana98501.wordpress.com/

You can donate to the Thunderbolt at https://www.patreon.com/TheThunderbolt

The Thunderbolt is also on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ThurstonActivists/?fref=ts
This program is best listened to through high-quality headphones at a very high volume

*The News & Commentary section of this week’s show originally aired on July 2nd, 2021

———————————————————

Part 1:

Station ID / Disclaimer / Show Intro
Music: Mike Oldfield
00:00—02:16

High Priced Tickets & Low Priced Wells
Music: Funkadelic
02:17—06:23

The “Milo Yiannopoulos Effect”
Music: The Sidh (2X)
06:22—12:03

Historical Comebacks & Historical Falls
Music: Visitors
12:03—15:04

The Pandemic Follies!
Music: Hiromi — Epic Symphonic Rock
15:04—27:00

———————————————————

Part 2:

Disclaimer / Station ID
27:00—27:37

The Malibu Center for Despair
by Jimmy Dore
27:36—28:44

Manipulated Minds
Music: The Interant Locals — Fishtank Ensemble — Epic Symphonic Rock
28:44—40:32

———————————————————

Comedy Intro
40:32—40:35

What Freedom Means
by The Final Edition
40:35—41:58

Bribestan
by Harry Shearer
41:58—47:47

Bozo
by Skillet, Leroy, & LaWanda
47:46—52:55

Credits / Disclaimer / Promo
Music: Jethro Tull
52:55—54:00

———————————————————

‘Bonus 6’ — KHUH, FRO & Patreon Only:

Socrates on Facebook
by The Final Edition
0:00—4:25

Man on the Street: Marijuana
by The Final Edition
4:25—5:37

Credits
5:37—6:00

