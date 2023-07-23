I See A World, you get to enjoy it; brand new music from Dunvegan's Peatbog Faeries! Music from down under with The Rumjacks and The Go Set, a debut from Tau & The Drones Of Praise and Belgium's Duplex. For 20 years you've got yer Celt In A Twist!
Peatbog Faeries - The Humours Of Ardnamurcan The Rumjacks - Sainted Millions Vishten - J'aime Vraiment Ton Accent CANCON The Dreadnoughts - Brisbane Harbour The Go Set - Take Me Home Shooglenifty - Caravan Up North Tau & The Drones Of Praise - Thunder Thunder Hummingbird Duplex - Magic House INST Salsa Celtica - Luna Llena Rura - Sorley's INST Ava - Rhythm Of Earth Pat Chessell - Brennan On The Moor CANCON Flogging Molly - Welcome To Adamstown Dropkick Murphys - Where Trouble Is At Fergus - The Clanky Jig INST