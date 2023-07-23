The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Celt In A Twist Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Canada's Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Weekly Program
Patricia Fraser - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
I See A World, you get to enjoy it; brand new music from Dunvegan's Peatbog Fae​​ries​! Music from down under with The Rumjacks and The Go Set​,​ a debut​ ​from Tau & The Drones Of Praise and Belgium's Duplex. For 20 years you've got yer Celt In A Twist​!​
Calcopyrite Communications
Peatbog Faeries - The Humours Of Ardnamurcan
The Rumjacks - Sainted Millions
Vishten - J'aime Vraiment Ton Accent CANCON
The Dreadnoughts - Brisbane Harbour
The Go Set - Take Me Home
Shooglenifty - Caravan Up North
Tau & The Drones Of Praise - Thunder Thunder Hummingbird
Duplex - Magic House INST
Salsa Celtica - Luna Llena
Rura - Sorley's INST
Ava - Rhythm Of Earth
Pat Chessell - Brennan On The Moor CANCON
Flogging Molly - Welcome To Adamstown
​D​ropkick Murphys - Where Trouble Is At
Fergus - The Clanky Jig INST

59:42

Celt In A Twist July 23 2023 Download Program Podcast
00:59:42 1 July 18, 2023
Vancouver, BC, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:59:42  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 1 Download File...
 