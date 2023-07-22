The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Indigenous in Music with Larry K
2 hours of new and original music from our Indigenous, Native, Mexican, Aboriginal musicians of the western hemisphere.
 Larry K  Contact Contributor
Welcome to Indigenous in Music with Larry K, this week we welcome from Window Rock, Arizona, Mr. Hataalii is in our house. Singer, Songwriter, and Poet. His new album is out entitled “Singing Into Darkness," a nice mix of Indigenous Rock. Read all about him on our music page at https://www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org/past-shows/hataalii.

Enjoy music from Hataalii, Sinuupa, nehiyawak, Tribalistas, The Tao Of Groove, Litefoot, Q052, Latin Vibe, 1915, Tracy Lee Nelson, Burnstick, Tracy Bone, Shauit, Socalled, Shylah Ray Sunshine, Toia, Gato Barbieri, Joy Harjo, Alan Syliboy & The Thundermakers, Dan Linitie, Brian Davey, Celeigh Cardinal, Crystal Shawanda, Graeme Jonez, Logan Staats, Chantil Dukart, Carsen Gray, The Spiritual Warriors and much more.

Visit our new music page https://www.IndigenousinMusicandArts.org and find out all about our programs and visit our Two Buffalo Virtual Gallery and the SAY Magazine Library featuring our Indigenous entrepreneurs.

  View Script
    
