Summary: The Artist Spotlight With Host Danny Hensley features Kentucky Just Us from their hometown of Glasgow, Kentucky. Kentucky Just Us is a Nationally touring band combining traditional bluegrass, country, and gospel with modern sounds of tomorrow in a sound fresh and uniquely their own. Kentucky Just Us have received many prestigious honors and awards including: 50th Walnut Valley National Banjo Champion, Jesse Meador, recipients of the Bluegrass Heritage Foundation Johnny Lee Vincent’s Memorial Scholarship, Winners of Dailey and Vincent’s Landfest Band Contest, 2019 KSMU Youth in Bluegrass Contest winners, and many more.

Kentucky Just Us is pleased to announce the release of their newest single, “Bluegrass Music”. “Bluegrass Music” was written by award winning songwriter Tim Raybon and is a true bluegrass song with an upbeat tempo and positive message. The song embodies exactly what you would expect with the title “Bluegrass Music” and so much more. The melody lends itself to high soulful harmonies and powerful driving instrumentation.

“When I wrote ‘Bluegrass Music’ I had Kentucky Just Us in mind as they remind me a lot of the Osborne Brothers. With the high harmonies and banjo driven sound this song really embodies the tradition of bluegrass being passed to another generation. I was elated that Kentucky Just Us recorded this song,” says Raybon.