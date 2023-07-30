Sifting through the centuries and surfing the Celtic world, join Patricia Fraser for another hour of Celt In A Twist, opening with another sparkling debut from Peatbog Faeries!
Calcopyrite Communications
Peatbog Faeries - Clunie Road/The Winning Bid INST Seiva - Sete INST Chasse-Galerie - Les Trois Cavaliers CANCON The McDades - Willie Reilly CANCON Derek Warfield & The Young Wolfe Tones - The Flying Fingers Set INST Firkin - Galway Girl The Go Set - Opportunities Iain Morrison - Breathing Space John Doyle - Cooaney Reel INST Jim Moray - Fair Margaret And Sweet William Grumpy O Sheep - Zakouweesky INST Mary Jane Lamond/Wendy MacIsaac - The Thief's Song Santiago Molino - Camino A Boedo INST