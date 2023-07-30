The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Celt In A Twist Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Canada's Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Weekly Program
Patricia Fraser - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
Sifting through the centuries and surfing the Celtic world, join Patricia Fraser for another hour of Celt In A Twist, opening with another sparkling debut from Peatbog Faeries!
Calcopyrite Communications
Peatbog Faeries - Clunie Road/The Winning Bid INST
Seiva - Sete INST
Chasse-Galerie - Les Trois Cavaliers CANCON
The McDades - Willie Reilly CANCON
Derek Warfield & The Young Wolfe Tones - The Flying Fingers Set INST
Firkin - Galway Girl
The Go Set - Opportunities
Iain Morrison - Breathing Space
John Doyle - Cooaney Reel INST
Jim Moray - Fair Margaret And Sweet William
Grumpy O Sheep - Zakouweesky INST
Mary Jane Lamond/Wendy MacIsaac - The Thief's Song
Santiago Molino - Camino A Boedo INST

59:27

Celt In A Twist July 30 2023 Download Program Podcast
00:59:27 1 July 25, 2023
Vancouver, BC, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:59:27  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 79 Download File...
 