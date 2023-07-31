The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service
Violence against protests about cost of food
Weekly Program
Naila Abdullah is a community activist with Sisters for Justice. Harriet Muganda, works with a broad coalition called the Fast Action Movement.
Faced with record high foreign debt, Kenya's government passed a new finance bill to raise taxes. Part of it has been paused by the Supreme Court, but the increase in the fuel levy has now been imposed. A 100% increase in fuel tax affects everything from food to transport and beyond - devastating the nation's poorest (of whom there are many). Spontaneous demonstrations and protests, and an opposition-party-called 3 day demonstration have all been met with police brutality - despite a right to protest being in Kenya's Constitution. Interviews cover politics and logistics of demonstrating and alternative means to get the point across.
Interviews by Diana Wanyonyi. Script and editing. Frieda Werden.
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service has been covering the global women's movement and related issues for community radio since 1986. Pitches: wings@wings.org

00:28:58 1 July 31, 2023
Mombasa, Kenya; BC, Canada
