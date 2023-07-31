Faced with record high foreign debt, Kenya's government passed a new finance bill to raise taxes. Part of it has been paused by the Supreme Court, but the increase in the fuel levy has now been imposed. A 100% increase in fuel tax affects everything from food to transport and beyond - devastating the nation's poorest (of whom there are many). Spontaneous demonstrations and protests, and an opposition-party-called 3 day demonstration have all been met with police brutality - despite a right to protest being in Kenya's Constitution. Interviews cover politics and logistics of demonstrating and alternative means to get the point across.
Interviews by Diana Wanyonyi. Script and editing. Frieda Werden.
