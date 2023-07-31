Summary: Faced with record high foreign debt, Kenya's government passed a new finance bill to raise taxes. Part of it has been paused by the Supreme Court, but the increase in the fuel levy has now been imposed. A 100% increase in fuel tax affects everything from food to transport and beyond - devastating the nation's poorest (of whom there are many). Spontaneous demonstrations and protests, and an opposition-party-called 3 day demonstration have all been met with police brutality - despite a right to protest being in Kenya's Constitution. Interviews cover politics and logistics of demonstrating and alternative means to get the point across.