RIP Sinead O'Connor. Celt In A Twist honors her memory with a song her father taught her about the streets of her Dublin town. Still more debuts from Peatbog Faeries' great new album I See A World. For 20 years, we spin only the finest in contemporary Celtic music. Join us and get yer Celt In A Twist!
The Biblecode Sundays - Plunkster INST Yoko Pwno - The Black Cat (feat. Acolyte) Derina Harvey Band - Waves Of Home CANCON The Mahones - Rise Up (Be Strong) CANCON Talisk - Dystopia Pt2 INST Young Dubliners - Paddy's Green Shamrock Shore Peatbog Faeries - The Poozies Visit To Carbost INST The Sternwheelers - Vera Rose Grumpy O Sheep - Irish Rover Baiuca/Carlos Nunez - Salsticio Sinead O'Connor - Molly Malone Pat Chessell - Last Thing On My Mind CANCON Flogging Molly - A Song Of Liberty Oysterband - Wonders Are Passing