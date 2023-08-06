The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Celt In A Twist Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Canada's Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Weekly Program
Patricia Fraser - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
RIP Sinead O'Connor. Celt In A Twist honors her memory with a song her father taught her about the streets of her Dublin town. Still more debuts from Peatbog Faeries' great new album I See A World. For 20 years, we spin only the finest in contemporary Celtic music. Join us and get yer Celt In A Twist!
Calcopyrite Communications
The Biblecode Sundays - Plunkster INST
Yoko Pwno - The Black Cat (feat. Acolyte)
Derina Harvey Band - Waves Of Home CANCON
The Mahones - Rise Up (Be Strong) CANCON
Talisk - Dystopia Pt2 INST
Young Dubliners - Paddy's Green Shamrock Shore
Peatbog Faeries - The Poozies Visit To Carbost INST
The Sternwheelers - Vera Rose
Grumpy O Sheep - Irish Rover
Baiuca/Carlos Nunez - Salsticio
Sinead O'Connor - Molly Malone
Pat Chessell - Last Thing On My Mind CANCON
Flogging Molly - A Song Of Liberty
Oysterband - Wonders Are Passing

59:55

Celt In A Twist August 6 2023 Download Program Podcast
00:59:55 1 Aug. 1, 2023
Vancouver, BC, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:59:55  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 10 Download File...
 