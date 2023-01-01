|
|
Program Information
|
|
|The Thunderbolt
|
|The Pros & Cons of Hitch Hiking*
|
|Weekly Program
|
|Dana
|
| Dancing Angel Media Contact Contributor
| This week’s archive radio show considers the pros and cons of hitch hiking from a unique perspective. We go where you wouldn’t expect, so be prepared to be unprepared; it’s time for the Thunderbolt!
|This is a production of Dancing Angel Media. You are free to rebroadcast as long as you are a non-profit — just please let us know if you do so.
You can find the Thunderbolt archives at https://dana98501.wordpress.com/
You can donate to the Thunderbolt at https://www.patreon.com/TheThunderbolt
The Thunderbolt is also on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ThurstonActivists/?fref=ts
|This program is best listened to through high-quality headphones at a very high volume
*The News & Commentary section of this week’s show originally aired in the Fall of 2020
———————————————————
Part 1:
Disclaimer / Station ID
00:00—00:30
TB Intro
Music: Focus
00:30—02:17
The Pros & Cons of Hitch Hiking (Originally Aired 10-16-20)
Music: Mannheim Steamroller (2X) — Roger Waters — Razed In Black — Mannheim Steamroller
02:17—27:03
———————————————————
Part 2:
Disclaimer / Station ID
27:03—27:37
Free Advertisements (Originally Aired 11-2-20)
Music: Geoff Love Orchestra — Stock, Hausen & Walkman
27:37—33:23
Defund the Pentagon (Originally Aired 11-2-20)
Music: Henry Mancini — Will Bradley & Orchestra
33:23—40:11
———————————————————
Music Intro
40:11—40:22
Life
by Ludovico Einaudi, Daniel Hope & I Virtuosi Italiani
40:21—44:41
Ronald's Dream
by Ludovico Einaudi
44:38—48:19
Experience
by Ludovico Einaudi, Daniel Hope & I Virtuosi Italiani
48:16—53:33
Credits / Disclaimer / Promo
53:31—54:00
———————————————————
‘Bonus 6’ — KHUH, FRO, & Patreon Listeners Only:
Intro
0:00—0:05
Choros
by Ludovico Einaudi Ensemble
0:00—5:48
Credits
5:45—6:00
|
| TBR 230804 - The Pros & Cons of Hitch Hiking*
|Regular Program
|00:54:00
|1
| Aug. 3, 2023
|
|Olympia, WA
|
| View Script
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|1
|
| 00:54:00
| 128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo
|13
|
| TBR 230804 - Bonus 6
|Bonus 6
|00:06:00
|1
| Aug. 3, 2023
|
|Olympia, WA
|
| View Script
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|1
|
| 00:06:00
| 128Kbps flac
(MB) Stereo
|14
|