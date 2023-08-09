This site requries that you enable JavaScript in your browser.
Program Information
Between the Lines for August 9, 2023
Between The Lines Radio Newsmagazine
Subtitle: Released Date: August 9, 2023
Program Type: Weekly Program
Featured Speakers/Commentators: Sasha Abramsky, Nation Magazine contributor; Nadine Farid Johnson, managing director of PEN America Washington and Free Expression Programs; Tim Rowland, a freelance reporter based in New York State.
Summary: US Democracy Hangs in the Balance as Trump Faces 2020 Election Subversion Federal Indictment; Pen America & Penguin-Random House Sue a Florida County School District Over Book Bans; Affordable Housing Crisis in the Adirondacks, Echo of a Pervasive Trend Across the U.S.
Version 1: Between the Lines for August 9, 2023
Length (hh:mm:ss): 00:29:00
Language: 1
Date Recorded: Aug. 9, 2023
