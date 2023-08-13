Notes: Picot - Cerca Cvem Or

Jimi McRae - Scotland The Brave INST

Vishten - Bi Bi Box CANCON

The Dreadnoughts - Bold Reilly CANCON

Kolonien - Morgondag (Tomorrow)

Bates Motel - Never Say Never

Mekons - What I Believe At Night

Derek Warfield & The Young Wolfe Tones​ - Back Home In Derry

Youthi & Macca Dread - Celtik Mode INST

Peatbog Faeries - The Humours Of Ardnamurchan

Enter The Haggis - Bound For America CANCON

Dropkick Murphys - Sunshine Highway

The Gloaming - The Girl Who Broke My Heart INST

Sketch - After The Storm

Firkin - The Drunken Angels Club



57:08