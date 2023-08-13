From Barcelona to Belfast we have the Celtic world covered. Acadian podorhythmia and Swedish earworms fuse with Celtpunk, Celtronica, even Celt Reggae in a one-of-a-kind draught of potent brew. Try a wee dram of Celt In A Twist. Patrica Fraser serves it up neat.
Picot - Cerca Cvem Or Jimi McRae - Scotland The Brave INST Vishten - Bi Bi Box CANCON The Dreadnoughts - Bold Reilly CANCON Kolonien - Morgondag (Tomorrow) Bates Motel - Never Say Never Mekons - What I Believe At Night Derek Warfield & The Young Wolfe Tones - Back Home In Derry Youthi & Macca Dread - Celtik Mode INST Peatbog Faeries - The Humours Of Ardnamurchan Enter The Haggis - Bound For America CANCON Dropkick Murphys - Sunshine Highway The Gloaming - The Girl Who Broke My Heart INST Sketch - After The Storm Firkin - The Drunken Angels Club