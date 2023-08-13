The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Celt In A Twist Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Canada's Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Weekly Program
Patricia Fraser - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
From Barcelona to Belfast we have the Celtic world covered. Acadian podorhythmia and Swedish earworms fuse with Celtpunk, Celtronica, even Celt Reggae in a one-of-a-kind draught of potent brew. Try a wee dram of Celt In A Twist. Patrica Fraser serves it up neat.
Calcopyrite Communications
Picot - Cerca Cvem Or
Jimi McRae - Scotland The Brave INST
Vishten - Bi Bi Box CANCON
The Dreadnoughts - Bold Reilly CANCON
Kolonien - Morgondag (Tomorrow)
Bates Motel - Never Say Never
Mekons - What I Believe At Night
Derek Warfield & The Young Wolfe Tones​ - Back Home In Derry
Youthi & Macca Dread - Celtik Mode INST
Peatbog Faeries - The Humours Of Ardnamurchan
Enter The Haggis - Bound For America CANCON
Dropkick Murphys - Sunshine Highway
The Gloaming - The Girl Who Broke My Heart INST
Sketch - After The Storm
Firkin - The Drunken Angels Club

57:08

Celt In A Twist August 13 2023 Download Program Podcast
00:57:08 1 Aug. 8, 2023
Vancouver, BC, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:57:08  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 1 Download File...
 