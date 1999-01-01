The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Sea Change Radio
Weekly Program
Jon Goldstein
 Sea Change Radio  Contact Contributor
In discussions about climate change we talk a lot about carbon dioxide, and with good reason. But did you know that per molecule, methane actually traps more atmospheric heat than CO2? This week on Sea Change Radio, we are speaking with Jon Goldstein of the Environment Defense Fund to learn about the fight to regulate and reduce methane emissions. We look at data from his organization’s recent nationwide survey on oil and gas-related emissions, discuss potential benefits from the methane provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act, and get an update on efforts to address leakage from old, abandoned oil wells.

Track: Curt Flood
Artist: Joe Henry
Album: Fuse
Label: Mammoth Records
Year: 1999

Track: Babylon Makes The Rules
Artist: Steel Pulse
Album: Tribute To The Martyrs
Label: Island Records
Year: 1979

Track: Law of the Fish
Artist: The Radiators
Album: Law of the Fish
Label: Epic Records
Year: 1987
00:29:00 1 Aug. 22, 2023
San Francisco
