Version 1: Taylor Report commentary Description: Click on the Red Circle with the White Arrow in order to Listen Length (hh:mm:ss): 00:22:08 Language: 1 Date Recorded: Oct. 2, 2023 Location Recorded: Toronto, Ontario Announcer Script/Transcript: View Script # Label Length File Info Downloads 1 00:22:08 160Kbps mp3

(MB) None 5