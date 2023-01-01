Summary: Carbon offsets are often touted as a solution to humanity’s bad habit of emitting an awful lot of CO2. But how many of us actually know what things like carbon offsets and carbon dioxide removal are all about? This week on Sea Change Radio, we speak with David Ho, a professor in the oceanography department at the University of Hawaii at Manōa and a co-founder of the nonprofit, CWorthy. We discuss his recent piece in Nature magazine explaining the shortcomings of carbon offsets, learn more about the mission of CWorthy, and take a look at how some corporations greenwash the admirable goal of producing net zero goods.