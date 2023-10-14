Music: the universal salve for our stressed out world. This hour, Madrid's Demetrio forge an uneasy synergy between rock, speed metal and symphonic. NYP Records release the new comp Global Afrobeat Movement 4, Khiyo salutes Bangladesh from the London underground and Opium Moon offers a prayer for the women of Iran, Woman Life Freedom.
Calcopyrite Communications
Demetrio - Pop Espacial INST Gaisha - Gand La Nuit Desi Sub Culture - Ikari CANCON Camaro 67 - But That's Not Funk CANCON INST Misha Panfilov - On The Hook INST Los Lobos - Sail On, Sailor Nasaya X Maro - Tempo Baiuca feat. Lilaina - Luar Amadou & Mariam - Senegal Fast Food Elisapie feat. Beatrice Deer - Qanniuguma CANCON Khiyo - Lungi Bondona Crystal Fighters - Manifest Opium Moon feat. Hengameh - Woman Life Freedom Silvan Strauss - Teeth INST