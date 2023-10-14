The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
worldbeatcanada radio
exciting global music alternative to jukebox radio
Weekly Program
Cal Koat - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
Oct. 12, 2023, midnight
Music: the universal salve for our stressed out world. This hour, Madrid's Demetrio forge an uneasy synergy between rock, speed metal and symphonic. NYP Records release the new comp Global Afrobeat Movement 4, Khiyo salutes Bangladesh from the London underground and Opium Moon offers a prayer for the women of Iran, Woman Life Freedom.
Calcopyrite Communications
Demetrio - Pop Espacial INST
Gaisha - Gand La Nuit
Desi Sub Culture - Ikari CANCON
Camaro 67 - But That's Not Funk CANCON INST
Misha Panfilov - On The Hook INST
Los Lobos - Sail On, Sailor
Nasaya X Maro - Tempo
Baiuca feat. Lilaina - Luar
Amadou & Mariam - Senegal Fast Food
Elisapie feat. Beatrice Deer - Qanniuguma CANCON
Khiyo - Lungi Bondona
Crystal Fighters - Manifest
Opium Moon feat. Hengameh - Woman Life Freedom
Silvan Strauss - Teeth INST

World Beat Canada Radio October 14 2023
00:58:01 Oct. 12, 2023
Vancouver, BC, Canada
 00:58:01  128Kbps mp3
Stereo
 