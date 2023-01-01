The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Indigenous in Music with Larry K
2 hours of new and original music from our Indigenous, Native, Mexican, Aboriginal musicians of the western hemisphere.
 Larry K  Contact Contributor
Oct. 23, 2023, midnight
Annie Humphrey in our Spotlight Interview (Folk)
Welcome to Indigenous in Music with Larry K, this week we welcome back from the Leech Lake Indian Nation, in Minnesota. Annie Humphrey will be in our spotlight. Her new album has just been released entitled “The Light in my Bones.” A mix of new folk from Nortern Minnesota. Read all about Annie on our music page at https://www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org/past-shows/annie-humphrey

Enjoy music from Annie Humphrey, Samantha Crain, Hataalii, Dan Linitie, Buffy Sainte-Marie, Nancy Sanchez, Joey Nowyuk, Ed Koban, Ryan LittleEagle, Love to Bleed, Nortec Collective, Cary Morin, Pura Fe, Jim Jacobs, Logan Staats, Darren Geffre, Esther Pennell, Julian Taylor, Shon Denay, Dawn Avery, Chantil Dukart, Aysanabee, Angel Baribeau, Qacung and much much more.

Visit us on our website at www.IndigenousinMusicandArts.org and find out all about us and our programs and visit our SAY Magazine Library with all our featured guests.

