Summary: Latin waves host Sylvia Richardson speaks with Dr. Aviva Chomsky, about creating a labour movement for the 21st century. The triumph of Neoliberalism has meant that the state no longer works toward the welfare of its population but rather to improve corporations conditions to profit. She speaks of the changing face of the labour movement, the diversity of voices that are forging a wider and more inclusion vision of labour rights and responsibilities to social justice.



