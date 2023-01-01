Summary: Renewables cannot power the world we know. Dr. Simon Michaux from the Geological Survey of Finland crunched the numbers: not enough time, and not enough metals. In this unique interview on Rachel Donald's PlanetCritical broadcast, Michaux explains the limits - and what we CAN do in a sustainable society. Edited for Radio by Maria Gilardin of TUC Radio and Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock. Get more info in my blog at ecoshock.org.