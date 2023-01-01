Renewables cannot power the world we know. Dr. Simon Michaux from the Geological Survey of Finland crunched the numbers: not enough time, and not enough metals. In this unique interview on Rachel Donald's PlanetCritical broadcast, Michaux explains the limits - and what we CAN do in a sustainable society. Edited for Radio by Maria Gilardin of TUC Radio and Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock. Get more info in my blog at ecoshock.org.
PlanetCritical podcast and YouTube by Rachel Donald planetcritical.com
First half hour edit Maria Gilardin TUC Radio tucradio.org
Second half hour edit Alex Smith Radio Ecoshock ecoshock.org
In the Affiliates version there is a break and re-intro at 29:58 for stations needing to insert station ID or announcements.