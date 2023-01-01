The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Radio Ecoshock Show
visions of true sustainable life
Weekly Program
Simon Michaux, Rachel Donald, Maria Gilardin
 Alex Smith  Contact Contributor
Dec. 31, 2023, midnight
Renewables cannot power the world we know. Dr. Simon Michaux from the Geological Survey of Finland crunched the numbers: not enough time, and not enough metals. In this unique interview on Rachel Donald's PlanetCritical broadcast, Michaux explains the limits - and what we CAN do in a sustainable society. Edited for Radio by Maria Gilardin of TUC Radio and Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock. Get more info in my blog at ecoshock.org.
PlanetCritical podcast and YouTube by Rachel Donald planetcritical.com

First half hour edit Maria Gilardin TUC Radio
tucradio.org

Second half hour edit Alex Smith Radio Ecoshock
ecoshock.org
In the Affiliates version there is a break and re-intro at 29:58 for stations needing to insert station ID or announcements.

Ecoshock 240103 CD Quality Download Program Podcast
1 hour no-ads power radio
01:00:00 1 Dec. 31, 2023
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 01:00:00  128Kbps mp3
(57MB) Stereo		 3 Download File...
Ecoshock 240103 Lo-Fi Download Program Podcast
faster download, lower audio quality
01:00:00 1 Dec. 31, 2023
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 01:00:00  32Kbps mp3
(14MB) None		 5 Download File...
Ecoshock 240103 Affiliates 58 minutes Download Program Podcast
allows time for station ID and announcements
00:58:00 1 Dec. 31, 2023
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  128Kbps mp3
(55MB) Stereo		 None Download File...
 