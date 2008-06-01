The Israeli narrative makes Israel the victim of what they want us to believe was an unwarranted military invasion by Hamas, who had to penetrate a closely guarded separation wall to even get into Israel. Well today we hear some of that context in a conversation that English radio personality Owen Jones has with Palestinian attorney, Diana Buttu, who has represented Palestine in several negotiations with Israel over the years. She challenges how the story is told.
This Week In Palestine (a weekly part of Truth and Justice Radio) is an award-winning three-quarter-hour segment of news from Palestine and discussion of issues relevant to the Palestinians' struggle for freedom from Israel's brutal military occupation and colonization of their homeland. It speaks from the point of view of Palestinians and those who care about them.
This Week in Palestine 3-10-2024
Countering the Israeli propaganda machine: Israel's murderous oppression started long before October 7