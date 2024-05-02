Let the games begin! Your Eyes Are Gonna Shine like Canucks' fans, new music from the Murph's Okemah Rising. Gaelic Storm ring in with Chicken Boxer on an Irish Breakfast Day. Dom DufF is inspired by a Breton foot race, and Dervish dive into the Great Irish Songbook with The Rambling Irishman. Scottish, Danish and Maritime music blend into a mix of the finest in contemporary Celtic. It's Celt In A Twist with Patricia Fraser.
Calcopyrite Communications
Dropkick Murphys - My Eyes Are Gonna Shine Gaelic Storm - Irish Breakfast Day Yann Falquet - Le Deux Noyes De L'ile aux Basque CANCON Enter The Haggis - Swallowed By A Whale CANCON Dom DufF - Foeter Breizh Dervish - The Rambling Irishman Shooglenifty - Brutus Serras - Glasgow Vishten Connexions - Gaillard CANCON We Banjo 3 - Dawn Breaks 4:31 Sinead O'Connor - Trouble Of The World Afro Celt Sound System - Fissiri Wali Polka Alasdair Fraser & Natalie Haas - Shetland Set