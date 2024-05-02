Summary: Let the games begin! Your Eyes Are Gonna Shine like Canucks' fans, new music from the Murph's Okemah Rising. Gaelic Storm ring in with Chicken Boxer on an Irish Breakfast Day. Dom DufF is inspired by a Breton foot race, and Dervish dive into the Great Irish Songbook with The Rambling Irishman. Scottish, Danish and Maritime music blend into a mix of the finest in contemporary Celtic. It's Celt In A Twist with Patricia Fraser.