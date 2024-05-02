The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Celt In A Twist Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Canada's Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Weekly Program
Patricia Fraser - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
May 2, 2024, midnight
Let the games begin! Your Eyes Are Gonna Shine like Canucks' fans, new music from the Murph's Okemah Rising. Gaelic Storm ring in with Chicken Boxer on an Irish Breakfast Day. Dom DufF is inspired by a Breton foot race, and Dervish dive into the Great Irish Songbook with The Rambling Irishman. Scottish, Danish and Maritime music blend into a mix of the finest in contemporary Celtic. It's Celt In A Twist with Patricia Fraser.
Calcopyrite Communications
Dropkick Murphys - My Eyes Are Gonna Shine
Gaelic Storm - Irish Breakfast Day
Yann Falquet - Le Deux Noyes De L'ile aux Basque CANCON
Enter The Haggis - Swallowed By A Whale CANCON
Dom DufF - Foeter Breizh
Dervish - The Rambling Irishman
Shooglenifty - Brutus
Serras - Glasgow
Vishten Connexions - Gaillard CANCON
We Banjo 3 - Dawn Breaks 4:31
Sinead O'Connor - Trouble Of The World
Afro Celt Sound System - Fissiri Wali Polka
Alasdair Fraser & Natalie Haas - Shetland Set

59:52

Celt In A Twist May 5 2024 Download Program Podcast
00:59:52 1 May 2, 2024
Vancouver, BC, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:59:52  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 1 Download File...
 