The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
The Nightfly
Funk, soul, and jazz: UpFront Soul with Sanguine Fromage. 120 minutes of soulful sounds to which you may get down.
2
Sanguine Fromage - for questions or comments about UpFront Soul, email Sanguine at upfrontsoul@gmail.com
 Sanguine Fromage, WERU-FM  Contact Contributor
May 12, 2024, midnight
We'll have a Very Good Year with Della Reese, spin a tune from New Orleans favorite Ernie K-Doe, and get down with Nigerian saxophone legends Fela Kuti and Orlando Julius.
UpFront Soul #2024.18 Playlist
Hour 1
Joan Armatrading "Back to the Night" from "Back to the Night"
Leon Bridges "Coming Home" from "Coming Home"
Bernard Purdie "Hap'nin'" from "Lialeh: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack"
Curtis Mayfield "Get Down" from "Roots"
Somi "Love Juju #1" from "The Lagos Music Salon"
Ahmad Jamal "Haitian Market Place" from "Macanudo"
Saun & Starr "If Only" from "Saun & Starr"
Fela Kuti "Intro" from "The Underground Spiritual Game"
Fela Kuti "Ololufe Mi" from "The Underground Spiritual Game"
Black Sugar "Viajecito" from "Black Sugar"
Orlando Julius "Else Rere" from "Super Afro Soul"
Al Green "Stop And Check Myself" from "Back Up Train"
Billy Preston "Low Down" from "The Very Best of Billy Preston"
Fats Domino "Heartbreak Hill" from "Getaway With It"
Hank Ballard & The Midnighters "Get It" from "Sexy Ways: The Best of Hank Ballard & the Midnighters"
Soul Children "Highway" from "Finders Keepers"
The Headhunters "Mayonnaise" from "Straight From The Gate"
Hour 2
Ernie K-Doe "Te Ta Te Ta Ta" from "Burn! K-Doe! Burn!"
Solomon Burke "Doodle De Doo" from "Soul Arrives! 1955 - 1961"
1619 Bad Ass Band "Nothing Can Stop My Loving You" from "1619 Bad Ass Band"
Maxine Brown "Harry Let's Marry" from "Hits Anthology"
Geater Davis "Don't Marry a Fool" from "Don't Marry a Fool"
Eddie Spencer "If This Is Love (I'd Rather Be Lonely)" from "Jamaica To Toronto: Soul Funk & Reggae 1967-1974"
Della Reese "It Was a Very Good Year" from "It Was a Very Good Year"
King Curtis & The Noble Knights "Mr. Crow" from "Soul Twist"
Bobby Marchan "Chickee Wah Wah" from "Bobby Marchan"
The Flaming Arrows "Shallow Water" from "Here Come The Indians Now"
Monk Boudreaux "Katie Mae" from "Mr. Stranger Man"
The Magnificent Sevenths "Joyous Send Off: Feels So Good" from "Authentic New Orleans Jazz Funeral"
Bettye Swann "Make Me Yours" from "Kent's Cellar of Soul"
The Soul Vibrations "The Dump" from "Funky 16 Corners"
Stevie Wonder "Big Brother" from "Talking Book"
Sam Cooke "Havin' a Party" from "Live at the Harlem Square Club 1963"

UpFront Soul 2024.18 h1 Download Program Podcast
00:58:59 1 May 12, 2024
Blue Hill, ME (Wabanaki Territory)
  View Script
    
 00:58:59  320Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 3 Download File...
 