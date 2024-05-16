Summary: There's a method to this week's Celtic madness. Take a song or two, add a fiddle tune, rinse and repeat. Introducing the flying fingers of Mary Frances, the 17 year old daughter of Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy. Her first album​ is appropriately, First Light and we debut 'Cheerio'. Maggie's Wake serve the Bond theme with a twist of 'Shaken Not Stirred'. There's lots more to love this week on Celt In A Twist!