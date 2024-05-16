The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Celt In A Twist Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Canada's Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Weekly Program
Patricia Fraser - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
May 16, 2024, midnight
There's a method to this week's Celtic madness. Take a song or two, add a fiddle tune, rinse and repeat. Introducing the flying fingers of Mary Frances, the 17 year old daughter of Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy. Her first album​ is appropriately, First Light and we debut 'Cheerio'. Maggie's Wake serve the Bond theme with a twist of 'Shaken Not Stirred'. There's lots more to love this week on Celt In A Twist!
Calcopyrite Communications
The Tosspints - Your Name
Toxic Frogs - Bernie's Old Pub
Mary Frances - Cheerio CANCON
Ten Strings & A Goat Skin - Maluron Lurette CANCON
Sketch - After The Storm
Punch Brothers - Church Street Blues
Oysterband - Wonders Are Passing
Maggie's Wake - Shaken & Stirred CANCON
Iarla O'Lionaird - Iron And Gold
Iain Morrison - Dear Goose
Firkin - Santiana
Eamonn Coyne & Kris Drever - Isle Of France
Barleyjuice - High On Highland Life
Kila - Jigs

59:48

00:59:48 1 May 16, 2024
Vancouver, BC, Canada
