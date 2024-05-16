There's a method to this week's Celtic madness. Take a song or two, add a fiddle tune, rinse and repeat. Introducing the flying fingers of Mary Frances, the 17 year old daughter of Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy. Her first album is appropriately, First Light and we debut 'Cheerio'. Maggie's Wake serve the Bond theme with a twist of 'Shaken Not Stirred'. There's lots more to love this week on Celt In A Twist!
Calcopyrite Communications
The Tosspints - Your Name Toxic Frogs - Bernie's Old Pub Mary Frances - Cheerio CANCON Ten Strings & A Goat Skin - Maluron Lurette CANCON Sketch - After The Storm Punch Brothers - Church Street Blues Oysterband - Wonders Are Passing Maggie's Wake - Shaken & Stirred CANCON Iarla O'Lionaird - Iron And Gold Iain Morrison - Dear Goose Firkin - Santiana Eamonn Coyne & Kris Drever - Isle Of France Barleyjuice - High On Highland Life Kila - Jigs