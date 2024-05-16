The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Global Research News Hour
Global Research News Hour Episode 432
Michael Welch, Robert Inlakesh, Dimitri Lascaris, Mike Whitney
May 16, 2024, midnight
This week on the Global Research News Hour, as we commemorate NAKBA Day, we take a look at what motivates Israel’s over the top cruelty in their campaign against Hamas carried out for the most part on Palestinian Women and children and the response of university students and people around the world who are determined such actions are not made in their name. In our first half hour we speak to journalist and film maker Robert Inlakesh about the truth and lies about the protest encampments springing up everywhere, and about the mission of attacking the heavily populated Rafah at the end of its murderous campaign across the strip. In our second half hour, we speak with lawyer, activist and journalist Dimitri Lascaris about the Freedom Flotilla with aid for the desperate masses in Gaza. Finally, we have a chat with geopolitical analyst and commentator Mike Whitney about the behaviour of Israel toward the Palestinian people having a root in the racist imperialist drive of the West in the late nineteenth century.
Interviews by Michael Welch

