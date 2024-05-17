The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Thunderbolt
Magical Solutions*
Weekly Program
Dana
 Dancing Angel Media  Contact Contributor
May 17, 2024, midnight
This week’s archive radio show features various news events, a movie review, the role of the Sackler family in the Oxycontin crisis, and we reveal how fascists are able to sell their magical solutions to the public.

Tin foil hats may be required. Listen with care.
This is a production of Dancing Angel Media. You are free to rebroadcast as long as you are a non-profit — just please let us know if you do so.

You can find the Thunderbolt archives at https://dana98501.wordpress.com/

You can donate to the Thunderbolt at https://www.patreon.com/TheThunderbolt

The Thunderbolt is also on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ThurstonActivists/?fref=ts
This program is best listened to through high-quality headphones at a very high volume

*The News & Commentary section of this week’s show originally aired on April 6th, 2018

———————————————————

Part 1:

Disclaimer / Station ID
00:00—00:31

TB Intro
Music: Focus
00:30—02:38

Garbage In - Garbage Out
Music: John Jacobson
02:38—04:51

This Week in the World #3
Music: Mucca Pazza — Hanne Hukkelberg
04:51—08:00

Movie Review: Drone
Music: Grand Circus — Rogers & Hammerstein — Moog Cookbook
08:00—14:24

The Museums That OxyContin Built
Music: Psycho Le Cemu — Caravan Palace — Eero Johannes — Ukhnyem
14:23—27:00

———————————————————

Part 2:

Disclaimer / Station ID
Music: Judy Garland & The Munchkins — Liverpaw
27:00—28:44

Holy Miracles Inc.
Music: Mike Oldfield
28:43—30:30

Magical Solutions
Music: The Sidh — Bassoon Brothers
30:29—38:26

———————————————————

Music Intro
38:25—38:38

Aint No Two Ways About It
by Ellen McIlwaine
38:38—43:07

Crawling Kingsnake
by Ellen McIlwaine
43:02—45:59

I’m a Woman
by Ellen McIlwaine
45:55—52:27

Credits / Disclaimer / Promo
52:25—54:00

———————————————————

‘Bonus 6’ — KHUH, FRO & Patreon Only:

Intro
0:00—0:05

Sliding
by Ellen McIlwaine
0:04—2:58

Everybody Wants to Get To Heaven
by Ellen McIlwaine
3:00—5:28

Credits
5:19—6:00

