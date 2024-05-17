This week’s archive radio show features various news events, a movie review, the role of the Sackler family in the Oxycontin crisis, and we reveal how fascists are able to sell their magical solutions to the public.
*The News & Commentary section of this week’s show originally aired on April 6th, 2018
———————————————————
Part 1:
Disclaimer / Station ID 00:00—00:31
TB Intro Music: Focus 00:30—02:38
Garbage In - Garbage Out Music: John Jacobson 02:38—04:51
This Week in the World #3 Music: Mucca Pazza — Hanne Hukkelberg 04:51—08:00
Movie Review: Drone Music: Grand Circus — Rogers & Hammerstein — Moog Cookbook 08:00—14:24
The Museums That OxyContin Built Music: Psycho Le Cemu — Caravan Palace — Eero Johannes — Ukhnyem 14:23—27:00
———————————————————
Part 2:
Disclaimer / Station ID Music: Judy Garland & The Munchkins — Liverpaw 27:00—28:44
Holy Miracles Inc. Music: Mike Oldfield 28:43—30:30
Magical Solutions Music: The Sidh — Bassoon Brothers 30:29—38:26
———————————————————
Music Intro 38:25—38:38
Aint No Two Ways About It by Ellen McIlwaine 38:38—43:07
Crawling Kingsnake by Ellen McIlwaine 43:02—45:59
I’m a Woman by Ellen McIlwaine 45:55—52:27
Credits / Disclaimer / Promo 52:25—54:00
———————————————————
‘Bonus 6’ — KHUH, FRO & Patreon Only:
Intro 0:00—0:05
Sliding by Ellen McIlwaine 0:04—2:58
Everybody Wants to Get To Heaven by Ellen McIlwaine 3:00—5:28