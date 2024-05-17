TBR 240517 - Magical Solutions*

Subtitle: Magical Solutions*

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Dana

Contributor: Dancing Angel Media Contact Contributor

Date Published: May 17, 2024, midnight

Summary: This week’s archive radio show features various news events, a movie review, the role of the Sackler family in the Oxycontin crisis, and we reveal how fascists are able to sell their magical solutions to the public.



Tin foil hats may be required. Listen with care.

Credits: This is a production of Dancing Angel Media. You are free to rebroadcast as long as you are a non-profit — just please let us know if you do so.



You can find the Thunderbolt archives at https://dana98501.wordpress.com/



You can donate to the Thunderbolt at https://www.patreon.com/TheThunderbolt



The Thunderbolt is also on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ThurstonActivists/?fref=ts

Notes: This program is best listened to through high-quality headphones at a very high volume



*The News & Commentary section of this week’s show originally aired on April 6th, 2018



———————————————————



Part 1:



Disclaimer / Station ID

00:00—00:31



TB Intro

Music: Focus

00:30—02:38



Garbage In - Garbage Out

Music: John Jacobson

02:38—04:51



This Week in the World #3

Music: Mucca Pazza — Hanne Hukkelberg

04:51—08:00



Movie Review: Drone

Music: Grand Circus — Rogers & Hammerstein — Moog Cookbook

08:00—14:24



The Museums That OxyContin Built

Music: Psycho Le Cemu — Caravan Palace — Eero Johannes — Ukhnyem

14:23—27:00



———————————————————



Part 2:



Disclaimer / Station ID

Music: Judy Garland & The Munchkins — Liverpaw

27:00—28:44



Holy Miracles Inc.

Music: Mike Oldfield

28:43—30:30



Magical Solutions

Music: The Sidh — Bassoon Brothers

30:29—38:26



———————————————————



Music Intro

38:25—38:38



Aint No Two Ways About It

by Ellen McIlwaine

38:38—43:07



Crawling Kingsnake

by Ellen McIlwaine

43:02—45:59



I’m a Woman

by Ellen McIlwaine

45:55—52:27



Credits / Disclaimer / Promo

52:25—54:00



———————————————————



‘Bonus 6’ — KHUH, FRO & Patreon Only:



Intro

0:00—0:05



Sliding

by Ellen McIlwaine

0:04—2:58



Everybody Wants to Get To Heaven

by Ellen McIlwaine

3:00—5:28



Credits

5:19—6:00



