Program Information
The Thunderbolt
History Will Remember*
Action/Event
Dana
 Dancing Angel Media  Contact Contributor
May 24, 2024, midnight
This week’s archive radio show goes all the way back to 2014 — and discovers that after all these years everything still sucks rocks! Listen with caution.
This is a production of Dancing Angel Media. Any non-profit is free to rebroadcast. Please just contact me if you do so.

You can find the Thunderbolt archives at https://dana98501.wordpress.com/

You can donate to the Thunderbolt at https://www.patreon.com/TheThunderbolt

The Thunderbolt is also on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ThurstonActivists/?fref=ts
This program is best listened to at high volume over high-quality headphones



Segments:

Part 1:

Disclaimer / Station ID
00:00-00:31

TB Intro
Music: Focus
00:30-02:49

Whats the Buzz? (Originally Aired 9-5-15)
Music: London Studio Cast — Merv Griffin
02:49-06:06

Unkown Unknowns (Originally Aired 4–4-14)
Music: Wapindia — The Fraternity of Man
06:07-11:34

Camp Kill the Jews (Originally Aired 6–6-14)
Music: Paul and Linda McCartney
11:34-17:31

The Case FOR Segregation (Originally Aired 8–5-14)
Music: Dread Zeppelin (2X)
17:31-26:55

———————————————————

Part 2:

Disclaimer / Station ID
26:55-27:16

History Will Remember (Originally Aired 1–4-19)
Music: Mike Oldfield — Allen Ravenstine — Colonel Claypool's Bucket of Bernie Brains
27:16-40:46

Interlude: Crap It & Keep It
By: Bob Harrison
40:45-41:02

———————————————————

Music Intro
41:02-42:00

Roll Away The Stone [Live]
by Leon Russell
41:53-45:49

Sweet Emily [Live]
by Leon Russell
45:49-48:56

In The Jailhouse Now [2nd Version)
by Leon Russell
48:56-51:50

Credits / Disclaimer / Promo
Music: Jethro Tull
51:47-54:00

———————————————————

‘Bonus 6’ KHUH & FRO Only:

Intro
0:00-0:36

Stranger in a Strange Land
by Leon Russell
0:36-4:39

Youngblood
by Leon Russell
4:35-5:46

Credits
5:45-6:00

TBR 240524 - History Will Remember* Download Program Podcast
Regular Program
00:54:00 1 May 23, 2024
Olympia, WA
  View Script
    
 00:54:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 16 Download File...
TBR 240524 - Bonus 6 Download Program Podcast
Bonus 6
00:06:00 1 May 23, 2024
Olympia, WA
  View Script
    
 00:06:00  128Kbps flac
(MB) Stereo		 17 Download File...
 