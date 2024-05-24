The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download.
Program Information
TBR 240524 - History Will Remember*
Series:
The Thunderbolt
Subtitle:
History Will Remember*
Program Type:
Action/Event
Featured Speakers/Commentators:
Dana
Contributor:
Dancing Angel Media
Contact Contributor
Date Published:
May 24, 2024, midnight
Summary:
This week’s archive radio show goes all the way back to 2014 — and discovers that after all these years everything still sucks rocks! Listen with caution.
Credits:
This is a production of Dancing Angel Media. Any non-profit is free to rebroadcast. Please just contact me if you do so.
You can find the Thunderbolt archives at https://dana98501.wordpress.com/
You can donate to the Thunderbolt at https://www.patreon.com/TheThunderbolt
The Thunderbolt is also on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ThurstonActivists/?fref=ts
Notes:
This program is best listened to at high volume over high-quality headphones
—
Segments:
Part 1:
Disclaimer / Station ID
00:00-00:31
TB Intro
Music: Focus
00:30-02:49
Whats the Buzz? (Originally Aired 9-5-15)
Music: London Studio Cast — Merv Griffin
02:49-06:06
Unkown Unknowns (Originally Aired 4–4-14)
Music: Wapindia — The Fraternity of Man
06:07-11:34
Camp Kill the Jews (Originally Aired 6–6-14)
Music: Paul and Linda McCartney
11:34-17:31
The Case FOR Segregation (Originally Aired 8–5-14)
Music: Dread Zeppelin (2X)
17:31-26:55
———————————————————
Part 2:
Disclaimer / Station ID
26:55-27:16
History Will Remember (Originally Aired 1–4-19)
Music: Mike Oldfield — Allen Ravenstine — Colonel Claypool's Bucket of Bernie Brains
27:16-40:46
Interlude: Crap It & Keep It
By: Bob Harrison
40:45-41:02
———————————————————
Music Intro
41:02-42:00
Roll Away The Stone [Live]
by Leon Russell
41:53-45:49
Sweet Emily [Live]
by Leon Russell
45:49-48:56
In The Jailhouse Now [2nd Version)
by Leon Russell
48:56-51:50
Credits / Disclaimer / Promo
Music: Jethro Tull
51:47-54:00
———————————————————
‘Bonus 6’ KHUH & FRO Only:
Intro
0:00-0:36
Stranger in a Strange Land
by Leon Russell
0:36-4:39
Youngblood
by Leon Russell
4:35-5:46
Credits
5:45-6:00
Version 1:
TBR 240524 - History Will Remember*
Description:
Regular Program
Length (hh:mm:ss):
00:54:00
Language:
1
Date Recorded:
May 23, 2024
Location Recorded:
Olympia, WA
Announcer Script/Transcript:
View Script
#
Label
Length
File Info
Downloads
1
00:54:00
128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo
16
Version 2:
TBR 240524 - Bonus 6
Description:
Bonus 6
Length (hh:mm:ss):
00:06:00
Language:
1
Date Recorded:
May 23, 2024
Location Recorded:
Olympia, WA
Announcer Script/Transcript:
View Script
#
Label
Length
File Info
Downloads
1
00:06:00
128Kbps flac
(MB) Stereo
17
