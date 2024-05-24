TBR 240524 - History Will Remember*

Subtitle: History Will Remember*

Program Type: Action/Event

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Dana

Contributor: Dancing Angel Media Contact Contributor

Date Published: May 24, 2024, midnight

Summary: This week’s archive radio show goes all the way back to 2014 — and discovers that after all these years everything still sucks rocks! Listen with caution.

Credits: This is a production of Dancing Angel Media. Any non-profit is free to rebroadcast. Please just contact me if you do so.



You can find the Thunderbolt archives at https://dana98501.wordpress.com/



You can donate to the Thunderbolt at https://www.patreon.com/TheThunderbolt



The Thunderbolt is also on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ThurstonActivists/?fref=ts

Notes: This program is best listened to at high volume over high-quality headphones



—



Segments:



Part 1:



Disclaimer / Station ID

00:00-00:31



TB Intro

Music: Focus

00:30-02:49



Whats the Buzz? (Originally Aired 9-5-15)

Music: London Studio Cast — Merv Griffin

02:49-06:06



Unkown Unknowns (Originally Aired 4–4-14)

Music: Wapindia — The Fraternity of Man

06:07-11:34



Camp Kill the Jews (Originally Aired 6–6-14)

Music: Paul and Linda McCartney

11:34-17:31



The Case FOR Segregation (Originally Aired 8–5-14)

Music: Dread Zeppelin (2X)

17:31-26:55



———————————————————



Part 2:



Disclaimer / Station ID

26:55-27:16



History Will Remember (Originally Aired 1–4-19)

Music: Mike Oldfield — Allen Ravenstine — Colonel Claypool's Bucket of Bernie Brains

27:16-40:46



Interlude: Crap It & Keep It

By: Bob Harrison

40:45-41:02



———————————————————



Music Intro

41:02-42:00



Roll Away The Stone [Live]

by Leon Russell

41:53-45:49



Sweet Emily [Live]

by Leon Russell

45:49-48:56



In The Jailhouse Now [2nd Version)

by Leon Russell

48:56-51:50



Credits / Disclaimer / Promo

Music: Jethro Tull

51:47-54:00



———————————————————



‘Bonus 6’ KHUH & FRO Only:



Intro

0:00-0:36



Stranger in a Strange Land

by Leon Russell

0:36-4:39



Youngblood

by Leon Russell

4:35-5:46



Credits

5:45-6:00



