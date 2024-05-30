Summary: As we he​ed the skirl of the highland pipes. spread our wings and fly forth to the bonnie home Patricia Fraser's ancesteral clan, we invite you to share our excitement with a wee hour of Celtic honouring Alba. From the Isle Of Skye (we'll be there!) Psych shedlife from Peatbog Faeries, Scots Rock staples Runrig, our own Real McKenzies, Clan of The Celts and lasses Kate Rusby and Karen Matheson each share a tune. You've got yer Celt In A Twist! Lang may yer lum reek.