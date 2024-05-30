The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Celt In A Twist Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Canada's Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Weekly Program
Patricia Fraser - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
May 30, 2024, midnight
As we he​ed the skirl of the highland pipes. spread our wings and fly forth to the bonnie home Patricia Fraser's ancesteral clan, we invite you to share our excitement with a wee hour of Celtic honouring Alba. From the Isle Of Skye (we'll be there!) Psych shedlife from Peatbog Faeries, Scots Rock staples Runrig, our own Real McKenzies, Clan of The Celts and lasses Kate Rusby and Karen Matheson each share a tune. You've got yer Celt In A Twist! Lang may yer lum reek.
Peatbog Faeries - The Jesster
Runrig - Maymorning
The Real McKenzies - Barrett's Privateers CANCON
The Mahones - One Last Shot CANCON
Bob Brozman, John McSherry, Donal O'Connor - Hardiman the Fiddler
Baltic Crossing - Goodnight Salonkyla
Karen Matheson - Cassiopea Coming Through
Afro Celt Sound System - Manako-It's Too Late
Clan Of Celts - Dreamcatcher
Culbeag - Bravery
Kate Rusby - Manic Monday
Genticorum - Legere Bergere CANCON
Yoko Pwno - The Old Lightbulb

59:49

Celt In A Twist June 2 2024 Download Program Podcast
00:59:49 1 May 30, 2024
Vancouver, BC, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:59:49  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 1 Download File...
 