Sonic Café with the Weather in My Head, that’s Donald Fagen from 2012. So welcome to the café, I’m Scott Clark and this is episode 391. Artificial Intelligence… AI, as it’s called, is rolling out and they say it will change everything. This time the Sonic Café helps us prepare for all those big changes as we put the spotlight on you an AI we’re already familiar with, in something we’re calling, Living With Siri. Yeah. Listen for a number of comedic short takes describing the impact Siri has had on our lives. That, plus we’ve got Siri doing her own stand-up routine. Comedians of the world should be worried. Ahem. Musically our mix is from 48 years including tracks from Broken Social Scene, The Ramones, Chicago, from 1975, Billy Gibbons, Future Islands, The Hold Steady, Jungle and of course more. So kick back and experience Living With Siri from that little radio café in the Pacific Northwest that brings you intelligent, eclectic music, comedy and pop culture. Sinead O’Connor passed on in 2023 at the age of 56, but she left behind a song that has over 400 million views on You Tube. From 1990, here’s Nothing Compare 2 U, and as always, we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Weather In My Head Artist: Donald Fagen LP: Sunken Condos Yr: 2012 Song 2: Nothing Compares 2 U Artist: Sinead O'Connor LP: I Don't Want To Have What I Haven't Got Yr: 1990 Song 3: Siri Does Stand-Up Artist: Siri Comedy LP: Yr: 2023 Song 4: Happy Artist: Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes LP: The New Jersey Collection Yr. 2023 Song 5: Cranley's Gonna Make It Artist: Broken Social Scene LP: Feel Good Lost Yr: 2001 Song 6: Chinese Rock Artist: The Ramones LP: End Of The Century Yr: 1980 Song 7: Old Days Artist: Chicago LP: Greatest Hits. Vol. 2 Year: 1975 Song 8: Piedras Negras Artist: Billy Gibbons And The BFG's LP: Perfectamundo Yr: 2015 Song 9: Funny Farm Artist: He Who Cannot Be Named LP: Imposter Yr: 2023 Song 10: Light House Artist: Future Islands LP: Singles Yr: 2014 Song 11: The Prior Procedure Artist: The Hold Steady LP: Open Door Policy Yr: 2021 Song 12: No Rules Artist: Jungle LP: Loving In Stereo Yr: 2021 Song 13: Hammersmith Palais Artist: Demolition 23 LP: Hammersmith Palais Yr: 2022 Song 14: Lost Horizons Artist: Gin Blossoms LP: New Miserable Experience Yr: 1992 Song 15: Everyone's Hero Artist: Bill Nelson LP: Northern Dream Yr: 1971
About the Producer:
Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.
The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.
About the Sonic Café:
The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.
Each program is 58:00 minutes in length leaving room for station ID, promos and PSAs. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.
An episode is released each week. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.
The Sonic Cafe has a Facebook page (facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio) where complete show notes and playlists are presented for each episode. Listeners can also reach the show producers via email (SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com)