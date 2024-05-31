The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Sonic Cafe
Living With Siri
Weekly Program
Scott Clark
 Scott Clark
May 31, 2024, midnight
Sonic Café with the Weather in My Head, that’s Donald Fagen from 2012. So welcome to the café, I’m Scott Clark and this is episode 391. Artificial Intelligence… AI, as it’s called, is rolling out and they say it will change everything. This time the Sonic Café helps us prepare for all those big changes as we put the spotlight on you an AI we’re already familiar with, in something we’re calling, Living With Siri. Yeah. Listen for a number of comedic short takes describing the impact Siri has had on our lives. That, plus we’ve got Siri doing her own stand-up routine. Comedians of the world should be worried. Ahem. Musically our mix is from 48 years including tracks from Broken Social Scene, The Ramones, Chicago, from 1975, Billy Gibbons, Future Islands, The Hold Steady, Jungle and of course more. So kick back and experience Living With Siri from that little radio café in the Pacific Northwest that brings you intelligent, eclectic music, comedy and pop culture. Sinead O’Connor passed on in 2023 at the age of 56, but she left behind a song that has over 400 million views on You Tube. From 1990, here’s Nothing Compare 2 U, and as always, we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Weather In My Head
Artist: Donald Fagen
LP: Sunken Condos
Yr: 2012
Song 2: Nothing Compares 2 U
Artist: Sinead O'Connor
LP: I Don't Want To Have What I Haven't Got
Yr: 1990
Song 3: Siri Does Stand-Up
Artist: Siri Comedy
LP:
Yr: 2023
Song 4: Happy
Artist: Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes
LP: The New Jersey Collection
Yr. 2023
Song 5: Cranley's Gonna Make It
Artist: Broken Social Scene
LP: Feel Good Lost
Yr: 2001
Song 6: Chinese Rock
Artist: The Ramones
LP: End Of The Century
Yr: 1980
Song 7: Old Days
Artist: Chicago
LP: Greatest Hits. Vol. 2
Year: 1975
Song 8: Piedras Negras
Artist: Billy Gibbons And The BFG's
LP: Perfectamundo
Yr: 2015
Song 9: Funny Farm
Artist: He Who Cannot Be Named
LP: Imposter
Yr: 2023
Song 10: Light House
Artist: Future Islands
LP: Singles
Yr: 2014
Song 11: The Prior Procedure
Artist: The Hold Steady
LP: Open Door Policy
Yr: 2021
Song 12: No Rules
Artist: Jungle
LP: Loving In Stereo
Yr: 2021
Song 13: Hammersmith Palais
Artist: Demolition 23
LP: Hammersmith Palais
Yr: 2022
Song 14: Lost Horizons
Artist: Gin Blossoms
LP: New Miserable Experience
Yr: 1992
Song 15: Everyone's Hero
Artist: Bill Nelson
LP: Northern Dream
Yr: 1971
About the Producer:

Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.

The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.

About the Sonic Café:

The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.

Each program is 58:00 minutes in length leaving room for station ID, promos and PSAs. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.

An episode is released each week. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.

The Sonic Cafe has a Facebook page (facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio) where complete show notes and playlists are presented for each episode. Listeners can also reach the show producers via email (SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com)

00:58:00 1 May 31, 2024
