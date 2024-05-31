Building Bridges::Labor and the New McCarthyism :

Subtitle:

Program Type: 2

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Prof. Jeff Schuhrke labor historian, journalist, labor activist

Contributor: Anonymous Contact Contributor

Date Published: May 31, 2024, midnight

Summary: Now armed with cynical antisemitism allegations, the corporate -backed effort to destroy unions is ramping up - with Prof. Jeff Schuhrke, labor historian, journalist, labor activist

Credits: Produced by Mimi Rosenberg and Ken Nash

Notes: please notify us if you plan to broadcast this 28 minute radio program

nashkenneth100@gmail.com



