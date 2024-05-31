|
|Prof. Jeff Schuhrke labor historian, journalist, labor activist
| Anonymous Contact Contributor
|May 31, 2024, midnight
| Now armed with cynical antisemitism allegations, the corporate -backed effort to destroy unions is ramping up - with Prof. Jeff Schuhrke, labor historian, journalist, labor activist
|Produced by Mimi Rosenberg and Ken Nash
|please notify us if you plan to broadcast this 28 minute radio program
nashkenneth100@gmail.com
| May 31, 2024
|New York City
