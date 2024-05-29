The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Electronic Intifada Newscast
Palestinian news for the week of 29 May 2024
Host Nora Barrows-Friedman
June 1, 2024, midnight
Nora Barrows-Friedman brings us a recap of Palestinian news from May 25 to 29, 2024.
Produced by Tamara Nassar and Nora Barrows-Friedman
The EI Newscast is a re-packaged segment of the Electronic Intifada’s news highlights from the weekly livestream, broadcast on Wednesdays at noon (EST).

The Electronic Intifada is an independent online news publication and educational resource focusing on Palestine, its people, politics, culture and place in the world. Founded in 2001, The Electronic Intifada has won awards and earned widespread recognition for publishing original, high-quality news and analysis, and first-person accounts and reviews. The Electronic Intifada’s writers and reporters include Palestinians and others living inside Palestine and everywhere else that news about Palestine and Palestinians is made.

For more information, check out: https://electronicintifada.net/

