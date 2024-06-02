Summary: On the evening of May 31st, George's Lounge came alive with the electrifying sounds of "The Who" during a special vinyl night event. The atmosphere was charged as DJ Mike Ramone and DJ Super Potsie from Neopa Radio spun classic tracks, taking the audience on a nostalgic journey through the iconic band's greatest hits. The crowd was immersed in the rich, analog warmth of vinyl, experiencing "The Who" like never before. It was an unforgettable night of music, energy, and community, celebrating one of rock's most legendary bands.