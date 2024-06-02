The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Vinyl Night in America LIVE from George's Lounge
Last Friday
Music
DJ Mike Ramone, Dj Super Potsie
 Anonymous  Contact Contributor
June 2, 2024, midnight
On the evening of May 31st, George's Lounge came alive with the electrifying sounds of "The Who" during a special vinyl night event. The atmosphere was charged as DJ Mike Ramone and DJ Super Potsie from Neopa Radio spun classic tracks, taking the audience on a nostalgic journey through the iconic band's greatest hits. The crowd was immersed in the rich, analog warmth of vinyl, experiencing "The Who" like never before. It was an unforgettable night of music, energy, and community, celebrating one of rock's most legendary bands.
Tyrone Semper engineer

