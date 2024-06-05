The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Sea Change Radio
Action/Event
Katie Licari
 Sea Change Radio  Contact Contributor
June 5, 2024, midnight
Roman Polanski’s classic 1974 film, “Chinatown,” which laid out a fictional account of California’s north-south water wars, turned out to be quite prescient. This week on Sea Change Radio, we welcome Katie Licari of Afro LA, who breaks down the ongoing tale of Los Angeles water and the impact this never-ending thirst has had on two very rural regions of California - Inyo and Mono Counties. We learn about the colonialist history of LA water rights and look at the monopolistic grip the LA Department of Water & Power holds over these counties.
Track: Water Get No Enemy
Artist: Fela Kuti
Album: The Best Best of Fela Kuti
Label: Universal
Year: 1999

Track: Water of Love
Artist: Dire Straits
Album: Dire Straits
Label: Warner
Year: 1978

Track: Salty Water
Artist: Jon Cleary
Album: Moonburn
Label: Point Blank
Year: 1999

Track: Water
Artist: Eric Bibb
Album: Spirit I Am
Label: Dixie Frog
Year: 2008

Download Program Podcast
00:29:00 1 June 5, 2024
San Francisco
  View Script
    
 00:29:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 4 Download File...
 