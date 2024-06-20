From ROS to MSR, it's an hour exploring County Downs and Swansea Towns, Galicia to the Lowlands Of Holland. With debuts from The Derina Harvey Band, Tau & The Drones of Praise and a tribute to the author of Frankenstein (sort of). For 20 years and counting, you've got yer Celt In A Twist.
Calcopyrite Communications
ROS - Ball De La Carxofa Hackensaw Boys - Mary Shelley The Real McKenzies - Swansea Town CANCON Natalie MacMaster & Donnall Leahy - Galicia CANCON Bangers & Mash - Star Of The County Down Jez Lowe & The Bad Pennies - Tom-Tom Soulsha - Fetchal INST Tau & The Drones Of Praise - Ceol On Chre Bog Bodies - Toward The Harvest The Go Set - Take Me Home Jim Moray - The Lowlands Of Holland Derina Harvey Band - Run To Me CANCON Old Blind Dogs - Harris Dance INST Manran - MSR