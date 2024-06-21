Notes:

#1 - NTBCFMPS-full-show-21Jun24 - 03:05:00

#2 - Nigel Farage Blackpool Reform UK one new house every two minutes for migrants - 00:20:00

#3 - George Galloway Workers Party of Britain manifesto launch War Within Six Months Under Starmer - 00:25:00

#4 - Heiko Khoo - Putney candidate Workers Party General election 2024 - 00:30:00

#5 - Pastor Dia Moodley no further action after arrest but property handed to university by police and destroyed - 00:13:00

#6 - Isaac Rose book launch Rentier City Manchester and gentrification Bristol Transformed - 01:30:00

#7 - Norman Finkelstein Israel, the ICC and the global structures of power The Big Picture - 01:25:00

#8 - Aleksander Vucic Serbian president the train has left the station, war is coming - 00:06:00

#9 - Jens Stoltenberg NATO outgoing SG interviewed by Joe Barnes - 00:12:00

#10 - David-Starbuck-Miscarriage-The-Trial-of-Ian-Huntly-and-Maxine-Carr-for Holly-Jessica-Chapman-Murder-USAF-Lakenheath-Court-Martial-23-Jul-2003 - 01:00:00

#11 - Tim Dews Airborne Pyrotechnics Airborne Composites Wing Farm Longbridge Deveril - 00:30:00