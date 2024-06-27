The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Taylor Report
Interview
June 27, 2024, midnight
Robin Philpot reminds listeners that Quebec honors those who fought in 1837 for a free and democratic society by establishing a Patriots Day(in place of Victoria Day).

Baraka Books is publishing a timely collection of the writings of Albert Einstein on Zionism and the establishment of Israel; it will include a remarkable essay by the late Fred Jerome about a revealing violent moment in Palestine-Israeli history titled: "Who Killed Count Bernadotte?"

00:40:07 1 June 24, 2024
Toronto, Ontario
