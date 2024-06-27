Summary: Robin Philpot reminds listeners that Quebec honors those who fought in 1837 for a free and democratic society by establishing a Patriots Day(in place of Victoria Day).



Baraka Books is publishing a timely collection of the writings of Albert Einstein on Zionism and the establishment of Israel; it will include a remarkable essay by the late Fred Jerome about a revealing violent moment in Palestine-Israeli history titled: "Who Killed Count Bernadotte?"

