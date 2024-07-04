|
|
Program Information
|
|
|Taylor Report
|
|
|
|7
|
|Taylor Report Commentary
|
| Unusual Sources Contact Contributor
|
|July 4, 2024, midnight
| Commentary July 1, 2024
Taylor Report commentary from July 1.
|
|
|
| Taylor Report commentary
|Click on the Red Circle with the White Arrow in order to Listen
|00:16:15
|1
| July 1, 2024
|
|Toronto, Ontario
|
| View Script
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|1
|
| 00:09:36
| 160Kbps mp3
(MB) None
|1
|
| Taylor Report commentary
|Click on the Red Circle with the White Arrow in order to Listen
|00:16:15
|1
| July 1, 2024
|
|Toronto, Ontario
|
| View Script
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|2
|
| 00:06:39
| 160Kbps mp3
(MB) None
|None
|