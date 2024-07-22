The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Truth and Justice Radio
Last Before My Surg - 1st Sherif
2
Sherif Fam
 Truth & Justice Radio (WZBC)  Contact Contributor
July 22, 2024, midnight
Yes, that’s 19½ years ago! It’s an opportunity to gain perspective!
Actually, Truth and Justice Radio has been running for 21 years now, unless you add its shorter but like-minded predecessor, No U-turn Radio, in which case we’ve been on the air for 30+ years.
Sherif Fam, Stan Robinson, Richard, Despina
Last Before My Surg - 1st Sherif Download Program Podcast
00:44:43 1 Nov. 14, 2004
Cambridge, Newton, Massachusetts and elsewhere
  View Script
    
 00:44:43  64Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 1 Download File...
 