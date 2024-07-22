This Week In Palestine - The Algebra of Genocide by Chris Hedges

Subtitle: The Algebra of Genocide by Chris Hedges

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Host: Bob Funke, Speaker: Chris Hedges

Date Published: July 22, 2024, midnight

Summary: Chris Hedges is putting his heart and soul into revealing and opposing this horrifying situation. Today we are going to hear Chris Hedges’ address, “The Algebra of Genocide,” given last week to a large hybrid audience at the Palestine Museum. We have shortened this recording to fit our time slot. The Palestine Museum currently offers access to its full-length recording at chrishedges.substack.com/p/the-algebra-of-genocide .

Credits: John Roberts, Bob Funke, Stan Robinson, Stephen R. Low

