The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Truth and Justice Radio
The Algebra of Genocide by Chris Hedges
Weekly Program
Host: Bob Funke, Speaker: Chris Hedges
 Truth & Justice Radio (WZBC)  Contact Contributor
July 22, 2024, midnight
Chris Hedges is putting his heart and soul into revealing and opposing this horrifying situation. Today we are going to hear Chris Hedges’ address, “The Algebra of Genocide,” given last week to a large hybrid audience at the Palestine Museum. We have shortened this recording to fit our time slot. The Palestine Museum currently offers access to its full-length recording at chrishedges.substack.com/p/the-algebra-of-genocide .
John Roberts, Bob Funke, Stan Robinson, Stephen R. Low
Chris Hedges is putting his heart and soul into revealing and opposing this horrifying situation. Today we are going to hear Chris Hedges’ address, “The Algebra of Genocide,” given last week to a large hybrid audience at the Palestine Museum. We have shortened this recording to fit our time slot. The Palestine Museum currently offers access to its full-length recording at chrishedges.substack.com/p/the-algebra-of-genocide.

Download Program Podcast
00:54:25 1 May 12, 2024
Cambridge, Newton, Massachusetts and elsewhere
  View Script
    
 00:54:25  64Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 2 Download File...
 