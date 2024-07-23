This Week In Palestine - What Really Happened in Israel on October 7th?

Subtitle: What Really Happened in Israel on October 7th?

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Hosts: Bob Funke & John Roberts, Speaker: Max Blumenthal

Date Published: July 23, 2024, midnight

Summary: Mainstream media’s coverage of the genocide in Gaza is of course mostly focused through the lens Israel provides on a daily basis to filter the news in its favor. It has really been independent media that has, through its investigative reporting, exposed the mendacity at the heart of the Israeli narrative. These lies are picked up not only by corporate media, but also by the US Government, echoed all the way up to the President of the United States, who has perpetrated some of the lies in his speeches to the nation.

Credits: Bob Funke, John Roberts, Max Blumenthal, Stan Robinson, Stephen R. Low

