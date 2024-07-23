The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Truth and Justice Radio
What Really Happened in Israel on October 7th?
Weekly Program
Hosts: Bob Funke & John Roberts, Speaker: Max Blumenthal
 Truth & Justice Radio (WZBC)
July 23, 2024, midnight
Mainstream media’s coverage of the genocide in Gaza is of course mostly focused through the lens Israel provides on a daily basis to filter the news in its favor. It has really been independent media that has, through its investigative reporting, exposed the mendacity at the heart of the Israeli narrative. These lies are picked up not only by corporate media, but also by the US Government, echoed all the way up to the President of the United States, who has perpetrated some of the lies in his speeches to the nation.
Bob Funke, John Roberts, Max Blumenthal, Stan Robinson, Stephen R. Low
00:46:35 1 Dec. 3, 2023
Cambridge, Newton, Massachusetts and elsewhere
