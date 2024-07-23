The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Sea Change Radio
Weekly Program
Lisa Song
 Sea Change Radio  Contact Contributor
July 23, 2024, midnight
This week on Sea Change Radio we speak to Lisa Song of ProPublica about her recent work spotlighting efforts by the plastics industry to make its fossil fuel-based products seem benign. We examine how plastic recycling falls short in many areas, look at the problems surrounding a relatively new plastic recycling process called pyrolysis, and then discuss her trip to Ottawa, Canada where she attended a UN conference which purported to be plastic-free.
Track: Aynotchesh Yererfu
Artist: Budos Band
Album: The Budos Band
Label: Daptone Records
Year: 2005

Track: Plastic Beach
Artist: Gorillaz
Album: Plastic Beach
Label: Parlophone
Year: 2010

Track: Bein' Green
Artist: The Muppets
Album: The Muppet Show
Label: Arista
Year: 1977

00:29:00 1 July 23, 2024
San Francisco
