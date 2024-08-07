Summary: On July first, 2024, the New York Times published an anonymous report from inside the leadership of the IDF, The Israeli Defense Forces. Top generals said they are convinced that an exhausted and depleted Israeli army cannot win and are demanding a cease fire.



In reaction to the NY-Times article, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the following day, that the war in Gaza will not end until Hamas is destroyed. And that the “IDF will continue fighting and improve our readiness for a war in the north with Lebanon.”



Dr. Shir Hever is an Israeli living in exile. His PhD is from the Free University Berlin. He is the military embargo coordinator for the Palestinian Boycott Divestment and Sanctions National Committee (BNC) and the author of The Privatization of Israeli Security as well as The Political Economy of Israel’s Occupation.



Shir Hever was interviewed by Nora Barrows Friedman and Ali Abunimah on The Electronic Intifada and shared his decades deep research into the Israeli economy, governing structures and society. The Electronic Intifada dot net is an independent online news publication focusing on Palestine. The title of an interview that Shir Hever gave 4 weeks ago was: How the Gaza Genocide will lead to Israel’s Collapse.



Shir Hever and Nora Barrows Friedman began the conversation with another piece of recent news: the giant microchip maker Intel announced that they are halting plans for a $25 billion chip plant in Israel. Intel is an American multinational corporation headquartered in Santa Clara, California.



You can watch this interview on YouTube under the title: Israeli military's crushed morale mirrored in country's economy with Shir Hever.



