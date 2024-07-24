This site requries that you enable JavaScript in your browser.
Program Information
This Week In Palestine - Al-Shabaka Podcast: Rethinking Palestine
Series:
Truth and Justice Radio
Subtitle: Al-Shabaka Podcast: Rethinking Palestine
Program Type: Weekly Program
Featured Speakers/Commentators: Host: Bob Funke, Speaker: Yara Hawari, & Professor Samer Alatout
Contributor:
Truth & Justice Radio (WZBC) Contact Contributor
Date Published: July 24, 2024, midnight
Summary: Launched in April 2010, Al-Shabaka is first and only independent, transnational Palestinian think tank. Its 200 international analysts produce critical policy analysis and craft visions for a liberated, self-determined Palestinian future.
Credits: Bob Funke, Stan Robinson, Stephen R. Low
Notes:
Version 1: Al-Shabaka Podcast
Description:
Length (hh:mm:ss): 00:53:51
Language: 1
Date Recorded: June 2, 2024
Location Recorded: Cambridge, Newton, Massachusetts and elsewhere
Announcer Script/Transcript:
View Script
