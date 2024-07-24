|
|Truth and Justice Radio
|Ilan Pappe & Iyad Al-Baghdadi
|Host: Ann Lucas, Speakers: Ilan Pappe and Iyad Al-Baghdadi
|July 24, 2024, midnight
| Ilan Pappe talking about the open air prison, and Iyad the co-author of The Middle East Crisis Factory describing his deportation and his life in an airport for a month, and much more.
|Ann Lucas, Ilan Pappe, Iyad Al-Baghdadi, Bob Funke, Stan Robinson, Stephen R. Low, and Mohammed Alghool
| June 9, 2024
|Cambridge, Newton, Massachusetts and elsewhere
