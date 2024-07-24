The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Truth and Justice Radio
Ilan Pappe & Iyad Al-Baghdadi
Weekly Program
Host: Ann Lucas, Speakers: Ilan Pappe and Iyad Al-Baghdadi
 Truth & Justice Radio (WZBC)  Contact Contributor
July 24, 2024, midnight
Ilan Pappe talking about the open air prison, and Iyad the co-author of The Middle East Crisis Factory describing his deportation and his life in an airport for a month, and much more.
Ann Lucas, Ilan Pappe, Iyad Al-Baghdadi, Bob Funke, Stan Robinson, Stephen R. Low, and Mohammed Alghool

00:45:57 1 June 9, 2024
Cambridge, Newton, Massachusetts and elsewhere
