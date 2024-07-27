|
|Truth and Justice Radio
|This Week In Palestine - A webinar for the National Labor Network for ceasefire in Gaza
|Host: Ann Lucas - Webinar Host: Mark Dimondstein - Speakers: Dr. Salama Abu Zaiter, Shuruq Asad, and Rafeef Ziadah
|July 27, 2024, midnight
| A webinar for the National Labor Network for ceasefire in Gaza, Hosted by Mark Dimondstein of the American Postal Workers Union, hosts: Dr. Salama Abu Zaiter, Shuruq Asad, and Rafeef Ziadah
|01:00:30
| July 14, 2024
|Cambridge, Newton, & elsewhere
| 01:00:30
| 64Kbps mp3
