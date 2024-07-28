Summary: Welcome to Indigenous in Music with Larry K, this week we welcome back from Tasa Grande, Arizona, Cody Blackbird. It’s been 5 years since his last visit, award winning performer, Flutist and the lead singer in his 6 piece band “Blackbird.” They have released their 6th album “Existence is Resistance,” They're bringing us a mix of Indigenous Rock n Roll Fusion. You can read all about the Blackbird at our place on the web at https://www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org/past-shows/blackbird/



Enjoy music from Blackbird, The City Lines, Twin Deer, Jace Martin, Nancy Sanchez, Locos Por Juana, XAXO, Eadse, Angel Baribeau, Khu.eex, Indian City, Mike Bern, Twin Flames, Tracy Bone, Kandia Crazy Horse, Samantha Crain, Jalmy, The Northstars, Berk Jodoin, Logan Staats, Berk Jodoin, Aysanabee, Raye Zaragoza, Carsen Gray, Janet Panic, Blue Moon Marquee, Dustin Harder, Soul PrarieBlackbird, John Popper Indigenous in Music



