Notes: Willie Nile - The Day The Earth Stood Still

Oysterband - The Time Is Now

Vishten (feat. Cedric Dind-Lavoie) - Reflexions CANCON

The Mahones - She Comes For Love CANCON

Davie Simmons - Jenny-O

The Sidh - Bretonnbase

Valtos - Beinn

Solas - Darkness, Darkness

Pat Chessell - I Confess CANCON

The Scratch - Another Round

Martin Simpson - Greystones

Open The Door For Three - The Drunken Gauger

Tiller's Folly - Take Pride CANCON

Urban Trad - Galicia



59:10