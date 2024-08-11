Cool Celtic for blazing days! Timely tunes from Willie Nile and Oysterband, Tiller's Folly Take Pride, more Skye-inspired Valtos and after many years, Celt In A Twist reconnects with the music of Davie Simmons. Yesterday, today with an ear for tomorrow, join us for Canada' Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour.
Calcopyrite Communications
Willie Nile - The Day The Earth Stood Still Oysterband - The Time Is Now Vishten (feat. Cedric Dind-Lavoie) - Reflexions CANCON The Mahones - She Comes For Love CANCON Davie Simmons - Jenny-O The Sidh - Bretonnbase Valtos - Beinn Solas - Darkness, Darkness Pat Chessell - I Confess CANCON The Scratch - Another Round Martin Simpson - Greystones Open The Door For Three - The Drunken Gauger Tiller's Folly - Take Pride CANCON Urban Trad - Galicia