Celt In A Twist Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Canada's Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Patricia Fraser - host
Aug. 8, 2024
Cool Celtic for blazing days! Timely tunes from Willie Nile and Oysterband, Tiller's Folly Take Pride, more Skye-inspired Valtos and after many years, Celt In A Twist reconnects with the music of Davie Simmons. Yesterday, today with an ear for tomorrow, join us for Canada' Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour.
Willie Nile - The Day The Earth Stood Still
Oysterband - The Time Is Now
Vishten (feat. Cedric Dind-Lavoie) - Reflexions CANCON
The Mahones - She Comes For Love CANCON
Davie Simmons - Jenny-O
The Sidh - Bretonnbase
Valtos - Beinn
Solas - Darkness, Darkness
Pat Chessell - I Confess CANCON
The Scratch - Another Round
Martin Simpson - Greystones
Open The Door For Three - The Drunken Gauger
Tiller's Folly - Take Pride CANCON
Urban Trad - Galicia

