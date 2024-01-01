Notes: Hideko Tamura Snider was 10 years old when the American B-52 bomber named the Enola Gay flew over the Japanese city of Hiroshima and dropped the first atomic bomb. Hideko's remarkable life story led her to co-found One Sunny Day Initiatives, and author One Sunny Day, A Child’s Memories of Hiroshima. She recounts what it is to lose your universe, some things that helped her come to terms with the deepest grief in the bottom of her heart, and how she came to peace activism as her path to reconciliation. Her message promotes peace, nuclear non-proliferation and collective healing.

Produced for WINGS by Robin Eriksson

