Credits: Track: Running Down A Dream

Artist: Various

Album: Picking On Tom Petty

Label: CMH Records

Year: 2014



Track: Another Day To Run

Artist: Bill Withers

Album: Still Bill

Label: Sussex

Year: 1972



Track: Running Away

Artist: Bob Marley

Album: Kaya

Label: Island

Year: 1978



Track: Run Rudolph Run

Artist: Chuck Berry

Album: N/A

Label: Chess

Year: 1958