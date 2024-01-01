The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Sea Change Radio
Weekly Program
Christine Yoo
Aug. 13, 2024, midnight
Track: Running Down A Dream
Artist: Various
Album: Picking On Tom Petty
Label: CMH Records
Year: 2014

Track: Another Day To Run
Artist: Bill Withers
Album: Still Bill
Label: Sussex
Year: 1972

Track: Running Away
Artist: Bob Marley
Album: Kaya
Label: Island
Year: 1978

Track: Run Rudolph Run
Artist: Chuck Berry
Album: N/A
Label: Chess
Year: 1958

00:29:00 1 Aug. 13, 2024
San Francisco
