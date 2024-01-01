The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Michael Slate Show
National Campaign for ‪@BobAvakianOfficial‬, the Danger of Wider War in the Middle East + Taking on BS!
Weekly Program
Annie Day (RNL Show); Bob Avakian (Revolutionary Communist Party, the RevComs); Rafael Kadaris (RNL Show)
 Michael Slate  Contact Contributor
Aug. 14, 2024, midnight
Sunsara Taylor on Gaza, Israel, & the Dangers of Regional War... & Who's Responsible.
Annie Day talks with Sunsara Taylor about the National Campaign to Get ‪@BobAvakianOfficial‬ Everywhere.
Straight Talk on Bob Avakian (excerpt from 2012 speech, BA Speaks: Revolution—Nothing Less!).
Rafael Kadaris: This Week In BULL****!
Michael Slate, Host and Producer
Sunsara Taylor, Guest host
Henry Carson, Assistant Producer
Broadcast ready with a break and can accommodate local ID if needed. If you use the show or simply check it out, write to us at MSlate@TheMichaelSlateShow.com with your comments, criticisms, suggestions and questions.

TMSS-240814 Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 Aug. 14, 2024
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 1 Download File...
 